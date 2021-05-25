Building of Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated by Georgian flag
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
Georgia celebrates Independence Day on May 26.
On this occasion, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center was illuminated with the Georgian national flag.
The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played in front of the Center during the video projection, which was also watched by the staff of the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan.
