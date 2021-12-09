Azerbaijani minister of youth and sports announces new staff reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Staff reforms in the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan will continue, Minister Farid Gayibov told journalists on Dec. 9, Trend reports.

According to Gayibov, staff changes are a continuation of the reforms.

“Work has begun in the field of youth and sports, projects are being prepared, but the activities aren’t being carried out immediately. The activities of the ministry are currently being analyzed. Upon completion of this work, it will be determined in which direction the work will be carried out, and decisions will be made,” he said.

“There are youth houses in the country. It will be necessary to know what they are doing, what work should be done, what should be the work and structure of Olympic sports complexes, sports clubs, what our athletes should be, from children's sports to the national team," added the minister.