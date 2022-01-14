Baku announces registration of volunteers for F-1 race as event's date revealed (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The date of the sixth Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been announced, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

The event will be held in Baku on June 10-12, 2022.

In connection with this, the company announced registration of the volunteers.

Those who are at least 16 years old, have excellent level of English language knowledge (preference will be given to those who have an additional language proficiency), great enthusiasm and determination. Those wishing to apply can register here.

Each volunteer who successfully passes the qualifying stages will be involved in activities in one of the areas, such as human resources, labor force, media, marshals club, administrative operations, and others.

Baku City Circuit pays great attention not only to high pre-race preparation of the volunteers, but also their personal development. With that in mind, various trainings, seminars, and other events will be organized.