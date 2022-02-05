Azerbaijan's local companies get involved in mine-clearance operations for first time
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5
Trend:
In order to accelerate the restoration work of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, local companies have been involved in demining operations on a contractual basis, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.
On February 1, the first local company was engaged in mine-clearance operations in priority areas of Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.
"Deminers from local companies have previously taken part in the Mine Action Agency's humanitarian exercises and have been accredited accordingly. Their arsenal includes special equipment, mine detection dogs, mine detectors, protective clothing meeting international standards," said the agency.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into a major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources - minister (Interview)
President Ilham Aliyev, President of France, President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia hold video conference (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Price fluctuations highlighted strategic importance of infrastructures such as Southern Gas Corridor - Vannia Gava
Additional volumes of gas will be required to supply gas to our liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev
Albania will receive Azerbaijani gas as soon as it completes construction of its gas distribution network - President Ilham Aliyev
BP shows big interest in working on liberated territories, particularly, in Jabrayil - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev lays solid foundation for country's future with formation of strong, patriotic youth - Youth Foundation (VIDEO)
Very soon we will inaugurate new power station in Gobu district of Baku with capacity of almost 400 megawatts - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan already for many years proved itself as reliable source of energy - President Ilham Aliyev
Our energy policy always was very open, transparent, business-and-result- oriented, and led to cooperation and mutual support - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)