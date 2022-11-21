Azerbaijan plans to relocate families to Aghaly by end of March 2023 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. It is planned to relocate about 100 families to Aghaly village by the end of March 2023, Trend reports referring to the Special Representative of the President in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Vahid Hajiyev.

Hajiyev noted that currently, a total of 66 families reside in Aghaly.

Moreover, according to him, the work on designing other villages in the Zangilan district is underway.

"The projects for some villages are ready, and the work on projects for other villages is underway. We plan to start construction of those villages in the middle of the next year," said Hajiyev at the international conference dedicated to "smart" cities and villages.

He also stated that the construction of a "smart" city in Zangilan is planned to begin next year.