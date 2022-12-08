Azerbaijan's Sheki to hold gymnastics competitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Gymnastics competitions will be held on December 8-11 in the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Within the joint competitions, the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Men's Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in Women's Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Aerobic Gymnastics, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Acrobatic Track Jumping (Tumbling), and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held.

On the first day of joint competitions, December 8, competitions in rhythmic and aerobic gymnastics will be held. Representatives of rhythmic gymnastics from the "kids" age category (born in 2012-2014) will present programs with (hoop and ball) and without a gymnastic apparatus, "pre-juniors" (born in 2010-2011) will demonstrate exercises with a hoop, ball, and clubs.

Representatives of aerobic gymnastics in the "kids" age category (born in 2014-2015) will present individual women's and men's programs, and perform as part of mixed pairs and triples. The "children" (born in 2011-2013) and the "pre-juniors" (born in 2008-2010) - will demonstrate an individual women's program, as well as perform as part of triples and groups. The "juniors" (born in 2005-2007) will perform in an individual women's program.

A solemn opening ceremony will be held on December 9. The audience will be presented with a gala show with the participation of world gymnastics stars.