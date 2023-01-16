Buta Airways flight on Istanbul - Baku route delayed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Flight J2-9106 of Buta Airways from Istanbul (Sabiha Gokcen Airport) to Baku is delayed due to a technical reason, Trend reports citing the press office of the airline.

According to the rules of the airline, passengers of a delayed flight will be accommodated in a hotel and provided with everything that is necessary, including drinks and meals.

All passengers of this flight will fly to Baku by another plane on Monday, January 16, at 10:50 AM Istanbul time.

For additional questions, please contact the airline's call center through WhatsApp (+994 70 437 40 86), or via email ([email protected]).