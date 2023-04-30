F1 races in Azerbaijan becoming more and more interesting - South African fan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been organized at the highest level, Nico Oosthuizen, a fan from South Africa told Trend.

"I am from South Africa, though I have been residing and working in Baku for the past five years. The Azerbaijani capital has a special place in my heart that words cannot express. I feel very comfortable here, I even understand and study your language. Regarding the competition, I have been following the races in Baku for a while. The race itself and the show programs organized in honor of this event become more interesting year by year. We, the fans, are immensely inspired by evening concerts with the participation of well-known DJs," he said.

The first day of the Grand Prix, which started on April 28, featured free practice session and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2. On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place. The main races are taking place today, following which the winners will be determined.