Prospects for strengthening cooperation: AZAL and travel agencies to discuss the development of tourism and aviation (PHOTO)

On Friday, September 29, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, the prospects for cooperation in the aviation and tourism sectors were discussed at the breakfast that brought together the representatives of Azerbaijan Airlines and the country's travel agencies.

It should also be noted that on September 29, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Tourism Workers.

The participants discussed the development potential of tourism and aviation in a friendly meeting. Special attention has been paid to the importance of effective interaction for strengthening Azerbaijan's position in this area on a global scale.

The meeting discussed wide-scale issues, including expanding the route network, improving the quality of passenger service, creating attractive tourism offers and many other relevant matters. The airline's representatives also gave detailed information about the works carried out within the cooperation framework.

"We are confident that active interaction between the two industries is important for various aspects of the tourism sector. Our joint efforts will allow passengers to offer diverse and attractive tourist products and services," said Chingiz Mursalov, Director of Sales and Partnership of AZAL, emphasizing the importance of this strategic cooperation.

Representatives of travel agencies, in turn, expressed their readiness to actively cooperate with the airline to create new tourism offers and make travel even more comfortable and exciting.

Both sides emphasized their persistence in strengthening cooperation and noted that such meetings will continue.