Azerbaijan reveals number of people moving to Shusha by end of 2040

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A total of 25,000 people will move to Azerbaijan's Shusha by 2040, Executive Director of the Department of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha, Tural Novruzov said during the "Rebuild Karabakh" exhibition, Trend reports.

He made a presentation of the general plan of Azerbaijan's Shusha.

Novruzov noted that the general plan of the city will be implemented until 2040 and as a result, 25,000 people will be resettled in Shusha.

He noted that the construction of 23 houses continues, and the total number of apartments will be 450. These houses will be three-, four- and five-storey. The architectural style of the new houses will correspond to the traditional architectural style of the city of Shusha.

In addition, Novruzov said that the construction of a building for state institutions is continuing, where offices of Azerbaijan's ASAN service, Dost, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and other organizations will be located.

The "Rebuild Karabakh" special exhibition, dedicated to the restoration and development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh liberated from occupation, will last until October 21.