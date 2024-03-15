We missed simple goals - Azerbaijan's Qarabag head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Thanks to all the fans for their support. We had good chances both in Baku and here, Azerbaijan's Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

He commented on the 2:3 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the return match of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League. In his statement to CBC Sport, the experienced specialist emphasized the strength of the opponent:

"These meetings gave the team great confidence. The players put in a lot of effort and fought until the end. It's not easy to play against a strong opponent with a minority. We missed easy goals. As a result, as expected, Bayer created strong pressure. As for the red card, it raises some questions."

Qarabag lost in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League away with a score of 2:3. In Baku it was 2:2, so our club was unable to continue fighting in the tournament.