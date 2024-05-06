AZAL's extensive summer flight program to around 60 destinations

With the onset of summer, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is pleased to offer passengers flights to approximately 60 destinations and has plans to expand its flight schedule to cities in Europe and Asia.



This summer, Azerbaijan Airlines is extending a warm invitation to travellers to explore a myriad of cities in Türkiye, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Pakistan, and other countries.



In Europe, the airline's flight network is set to grow with the introduction of new flights to Bucharest and Sofia starting in June. This expansion will bring the total number of European cities accessible to AZAL passengers during the summer season to 10. Among the exciting options available are visits to Italy for delicious cuisine, Spain for beach relaxation and vibrant celebrations, Austria for stunning mountain vistas, and the Czech Republic for a glimpse of medieval castles, along with many other captivating destinations.



AZAL provides a diverse range of flights to beach resorts along the Black, Mediterranean, and Aegean Seas, as well as to cities along the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and various other enticing locations, ideal for leisure getaways. Passengers can embark on journeys from Baku to enchanting locales such as Barcelona, Batumi, Sochi, Trabzon, Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum, Izmir, and beyond, including Dubai, Tivat, Bahrain, and numerous other cities worldwide boasting endless beaches and intriguing attractions.



For travellers looking to delve into new cultures and traditions, the airline offers flights to destinations like Beijing, Mumbai, New Delhi, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.



The current summer schedule will see a significant uptick in flight frequencies, particularly on popular international routes, enhancing travel flexibility. Destinations witnessing increased flight frequencies include Berlin, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ufa, Sochi, Antalya, Izmir, Trabzon, Bodrum, Tel Aviv, Chisinau, Almaty, Batumi, Beijing, Sofia, Tivat, Dammam, Delhi, Mumbai, among others.



It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan Airlines expanded its summer schedule from 27 destinations in 2022 to 55 in 2023, and further to 58 in 2024.



Istanbul, Antalya, Moscow, Dubai, and Tbilisi are among the top 5 international destinations with the highest number of flights this summer by Azerbaijan Airlines.



Seize the opportunity to create unforgettable memories with AZAL! The airline recommends planning journeys well in advance to secure cost-effective flights during the summer, particularly during peak vacation periods when demand is high.



To view the flight schedule and purchase tickets, please visit the airline's official website at www.azal.az, use AZAL mobile application, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.