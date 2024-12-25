Hotline created for family members of passengers on AZAL's Baku-Grozny flight (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A hotline has been opened for family members of passengers on the Baku-Grozny AZAL flight, a source in the airline told Trend.

"Family members of the passengers can call (+994) 12 5048280, (+994) 12 5048202, and (+994) 12 5048203," the source added.

To note, today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the plane that crashed in the city of Aktau.

"According to preliminary information, there were 37 Azerbaijani, six Kazakh, three Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane," the ministry said.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers andfive crew members on board the "Embraer 190" plane that crashed in Aktau, making a total of 67 people.

