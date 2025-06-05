Earthquake shakes Azerbaijan's Shamakhi and Khizi districts (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 16:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A 3.7-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan, 15 kilometers southwest of the Pirgulu station, at 16:02 (GMT+4), the Republic Seismic Survey Center told Trend.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of seven kilometers, was felt at the epicenter with a magnitude of four, and in populated areas near the Shamakhi and Khizi districts - from three to four points.

At 16:04, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded in the Shamakhi and Khizi districts. The earthquake, the epicenter of which was at a depth of four km, was not felt.

