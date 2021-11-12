Companies of Belarus ready to support infrastructure in liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

The companies of Belarus are ready to support development of transport infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Andrei Ravkov said at a meeting with chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Trend reports referring to the company.

Gurbanov stressed that Azerbaijan and Belarus are developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the field of transport, including railway transport.

The chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC spoke about the large-scale work that is being carried out in the territories liberated from the occupation by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Gurbanov informed the ambassador about Azerbaijan's initiative to develop international routes that are important for expanding the economic ties.

One of the main topics of discussion was the cooperation between Stadler Minsk CJSC and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Gurbanov said that the company has been cooperating with the leading industrial enterprise of Belarus since 2015, which is part of Stadler company.

Some 10 FLIRT passenger trains are planned to be purchased in accordance with the contract signed with Stadler Minsk CJSC in 2019.



Azerbaijan Railways CJSC applied preferential tariffs to the transportation of 20, 40 and 45-foot containers, all types of transit and export cargo which is transported through Azerbaijan’s Astara city to increase cargo transportation along the North-South international transport corridor.

The ambassador stressed that while fulfilling the decisions of international organizations, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity during the 44-day second Karabakh war.

Ravkov also stressed that large-scale restoration work is being rapidly and successfully continued in the liberated territories.

“Belarus side is ready to support the development of transport infrastructure in these districts,” the ambassador added.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the transport sector.