Azerbaijan's SOCAR outlines strategic approach to horizontal drilling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Today, I will present a strategic approach based on techno-social solutions in horizontal drilling, said Hafiz Mirzaghayev, HSE Processes and Procedures Lead at Azerbaijan's SOCAR Upstream, at the IADC Drilling Caspian 2025 Conference and Exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

Mirzaghayev highlighted the ongoing global increase in energy demand, despite challenges in decarbonization.

He noted that the energy landscape is constantly changing. Citing the International Energy Agency (IEA), he pointed out that global energy demand is expected to rise by 5 percent by 2040. At the same time, exploring unconventional reservoirs and increasing operational complexity are emerging as significant challenges for the oil and gas industry.

"We are facing three main challenges: safety, sustainability, and efficiency. Managing operational risks in complex and unstable conditions, while adhering to environmental standards, requires the implementation of innovative solutions," Mirzaghayev said.

The official stressed that to address these issues, SOCAR is developing an eco-techno-social strategy, which includes three key components: the environmental aspect aimed at minimizing the impact on nature, the technological aspect utilizing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to optimize operations, and the social aspect focusing on engaging local communities and supporting long-term collaboration.

Mirzaghayev also emphasized the importance of horizontal drilling as a method to improve extraction efficiency. "Horizontal drilling increases productivity by 40 percent compared to vertical drilling. It also reduces the number of installations on the surface, minimizing land use by 50 percent and enhancing resilience by lowering risks associated with weather conditions and operations," he explained.

The official added that horizontal drilling significantly expands the contact with the reservoir, allowing for better hydrocarbon recovery and improving overall extraction efficiency. Using such technologies helps reduce operational costs and improve performance under challenging conditions.