Polish city secures EIB funding for urban infrastructure and green initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved 53.4 million euros in financing to support urban development in the Polish city of Kielce, Trend reports.

The first tranche, worth 26.7 million euros, will fund improvements in infrastructure, transport, and environmental initiatives.

“Promoting dynamic development in medium-sized cities is a key priority for the EIB,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska during a visit to Kielce. “This loan will help enhance green spaces, transport networks, and sports facilities, benefiting residents.”

The funding will serve as the city’s contribution to EU co-financed projects, including the modernization of a central square, the creation of a business incubator, and investment in public transport, including a new bus fleet. Kielce’s total investment plan amounts to 181.5 million euros.

Since 2022, the EIB has signed 24 financing agreements with Polish cities and municipal companies, totaling over 1.7 billion euros. Other medium-sized cities, including Radom, Rybnik, and Chorzów, have also received EIB support for projects in urban mobility, environmental protection, and social infrastructure.