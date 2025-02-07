Azerbaijan tallies nationwide installed electric charging stations in 2024

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 7. A total of 44 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were installed in Azerbaijan last year, Director of the Training and Innovation Center of Azerishig OJSC Araz Mammadzada said during today's briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that 22 EV stations account for Baku and its surroundings, seven - the liberated territories, and 15 - other regions.

"Installation of a 60-kilowatt EV station in Gusar, on the road to the Shahdagh Resort Complex, has been completed. Currently, its integration into the software is underway. The work done is also aimed at developing alternative energy sources," added the official.

