Online sales of Azerbaijani products launch in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Online sales of "Made in Azerbaijan" products are now launched in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Turkmenistan told Trend.

Azerbaijani products are now available for purchase through three major online platforms in Turkmenistan - "GiperTM", "Ynamdar", and "AshgabatMarket". These platforms are known for their large consumer base. The initial offerings include a wide range of high-quality products such as teas, jams, juices, and other canned foods, all made with natural ingredients.

Presentation of the sale of "Made in Azerbaijan" brand products in the Turkmen market in an online format they become more accessible to a larger audience. Azerbaijani products, known for their natural composition and high quality, are attracting considerable attention from Turkmen buyers.

Azerbaijani products are well received by Turkmen buyers, praised for their exceptional quality and competitive pricing. The rich natural additives, particularly organic ones, in Azerbaijani teas have significantly increased consumer interest.