Azerbaijan's Azerishig develops new project in line with its Khankendi master plan

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC is currently working on a new project under the master plan for Khankendi, said Vusal Ganbarov, technical advisor to the chairman of the company, Trend reports.

Speaking at a media briefing in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Ganbarov highlighted that the wheels are turning on the restoration of existing substations in the liberated territories.

"The construction of new substations is nearing completion in Khojaly district. The master plan for Khankendi is being developed, and our projects are in line with it. These operations are expected to begin soon. The electricity grid in Khankendi is outdated and nearly unusable. We are developing plans to set up distribution networks between two power centers in the city," Ganbarov added.

Reorganized in 2015, the primary objective of "Azerishig" Open Joint Stock Company is to provide consumers with continuous, high-quality, and reliable electricity by acquiring power from producers within the Republic of Azerbaijan (excluding the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic). Additionally, it aims to modernize the material and technical infrastructure of distribution networks through the application of innovative technologies, along with executing other essential developmental measures. To effectively accomplish its mission, "Azerishig" OJSC is undertaking extensive reconstruction and repair initiatives nationwide, implementing urgent measures to modernize network infrastructure, adopt advanced and innovative technologies, replace obsolete equipment with contemporary alternatives, renew technically advanced equipment, construct new substations, and substitute long-term cables and overhead lines with modern insulated cables.

