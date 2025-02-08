Kyrgyzstan sees rise in passenger transportation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 8. The volume of passenger transportation in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 635.25 million people last year, Trend reports.

The data from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that this figure increased by 9.8 percent year on year.

To break it down further, 570.518 million people were transported by buses, 43.376 million by taxis, 19.791 million by trolleybuses, 1.297 million by air, and 266,5700 by rail during the reporting time frame.

The volume of passenger turnover performed by all types of transport last year amounted to 11.952 billion passenger kilometers, climbing by 5.3 percent in year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the volume of cargo transported by all types of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 54.066 million tons, which is 3 million tons (5.9 percent) more than in 2023.