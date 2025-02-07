XII Global Baku Forum set to dive into thick of discussions on COP29 climate initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Ongoing discussions on the initiatives proposed at COP29 will continue at the Global Baku Forum, said UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, Trend reports.

Speaking at a reception held at the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in conjunction with the XII Global Baku Forum (GBF), Andreeva noted that, following COP29, efforts to combat climate change would continue, with key initiatives and ideas from the presidency being further discussed at the Global Forum.

“COP29 was a landmark event, hosting several activities in partnership with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the UN. We will continue this work as global climate issues remain pressing. The discussion of COP29 outcomes in Baku will proceed with active participation,” Andreeva said.

According to her, the forum serves as a melting pot that has turned into a benchmark for candid and meaningful conversations among representatives from diverse fields.

“This is an opportunity not only to exchange ideas but also to search for tangible solutions,” she added.

Andreeva also underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation and the need for joint efforts to address global challenges.

Additionally, the UN Resident Coordinator highlighted the creation of a new cooperation framework for Azerbaijan aimed at helping the country achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

