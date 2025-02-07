President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new park near “Ganjlik” metro station in Baku (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of a newly built park in the area known as “Antena”, near the “Ganjlik” metro station in Baku, Trend reports.

Eldar Azizov, Head of the Baku City Executive Authority, provided a detailed overview of the improvements made in the park.

Located in the Narimanov district, at the intersection of Vagif Avenue, Jeyhun Hajibayli, Shamsi Rahimov, and Nasib bay Yusifbayli streets, the park was created based on presidential decrees issued on August 18, 2023, and January 13, 2024.

The head of state and the First Lady toured the park, inspecting the newly created facilities.

Several unusable buildings in the area were demolished, allowing for the park's expansion to 19 hectares.

The historic administrative building within the park was preserved and underwent restoration.

In a short time, excellent conditions were created to ensure the effective leisure of both residents and visitors. The park features two modern restaurants, a fountain, and a green area covering 14 hectares. Over 20,000 trees and shrubs were planted, and an automatic irrigation system, water and fire tanks, a pumping station, and security surveillance cameras were installed. The park also boasts a new lighting system that meets modern standards. Additionally, it includes pedestrian and bicycle paths, children's entertainment areas, and sports fields with outdoor exercise facilities.

An underpass was constructed to connect the new park with the nearby “Dada Gorgud” Park, ensuring the safe and convenient movement of residents.