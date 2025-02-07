Kremlin expresses regret over closure of "Russian House" in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Kremlin expresses regret over the closure of the "Russian House" in Baku, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian president, told reporters in Moscow, Trend reports.

“We believe that this is a misunderstanding that can be resolved,” he said.

Peskov added that the Russian side will resolve the situation through dialogue with Baku, “guided by traditionally good relations”.

On February 6, Azerbaijan sent a note to Russia on ending "Russian House" operations in Baku.

"The activities of such organizations in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan are regulated in accordance with national legislation, the principle of reciprocity between countries, and the requirements of agreements reached on a bilateral basis.

After the Russian side was informed that the Russian Information and Cultural Center – “Russian House,” the representative office of “Rossotrudnichestvo” in Azerbaijan, did not have registration as a legal entity and the organization has been seriously violating Azerbaijani legislation, a note verbale was sent to the Russian side on February 3, 2025, terminating the activities of “Russian House”.

Thus, based on the decision of the Azerbaijani side to terminate the activities of the “Russian House” in our country, it is expected that the Russian side will take appropriate measures in this direction," Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said in the note.

