AZAL reports major growth in flight operations over five years (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) has steadily expanded and achieved significant successes over the past twenty years, AZAL President Samir Rzayev said in a post on his official Facebook page, Trend reports.

Rzayev highlighted the company's consistent growth, emphasizing the construction of new airports and terminals that meet global standards, including in areas recently liberated from occupation. He also pointed out the modernization and expansion of the airline's fleet.

“Alongside infrastructure improvements, significant steps were taken to train aviation professionals and enhance their capabilities. Comparing AZAL’s performance in 2024 with pre-COVID-19 figures from 2019, it is evident that the airline’s expansion, with more flight routes, a 43 percent increase in flight frequency, and the operation of over 17,000 flights led to a 50 percent rise in passenger numbers, setting a historic record.

AZAL and Heydar Aliyev International Airport have been repeatedly awarded Skytrax's "5 Star" rating and received numerous prestigious international awards in recent years.

The airline's continued efforts toward achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have created a strong foundation for its long-term progress and sustainability.

Remaining true to its rich heritage, AZAL continues to uphold its commitment to delivering world-class services that consistently meet the highest standards for passengers,” the post reads.

