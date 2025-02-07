Setting video surveillance systems in Kazakh trains promises to take care of security

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 7. JSC "Passenger Transportation" (a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways) is upgrading its security system by installing 1,350 cameras in 24 Talgo-branded trains, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

According to Kazakhstan Railways, a total of 1,350 cameras have been installed to provide 24/7 monitoring inside the trains.



“The video surveillance system covers the most vulnerable areas of the trains: passenger cars, entrances and exits, and common areas. This allows for real-time monitoring, preventing offenses, minimizing fare evasion, and ensuring quick responses to incidents,” the company stated.

The national carrier emphasized that video surveillance footage is accessible only to authorized personnel at the Passenger Transportation JSC situation center. Since the project’s launch, continuous monitoring of rolling stock has been carried out, and video materials are used for objective investigation of passenger complaints.

The company added that preparations are underway to equip all standard train cars with a video surveillance system. The national carrier is also exploring options for implementing video analytics and real-time access to video surveillance through internet connectivity in passenger trains.

It is worth noting that a pilot project on train No. 3/4 Astana - Almaty has already introduced internet access, which enables real-time monitoring through video surveillance. The video analytics system will not only track situations on the trains but also automate data processing and use artificial intelligence to analyze video streams, detect potential threats, and prevent incidents before they occur.

To note, currently, JSC Passenger Transportation has four branches - Southern, Western, Northern, and Express - and two subsidiaries: JSC Suburban Transportation and JSC Wagon Service, with 100 percent participation.

Additionally, Talgo is a Spanish train manufacturing company specializing in the production of intercity, standard, and high-speed passenger trains with articulated cars. The name TALGO is an Spanish acronym for Tren Articulado Ligero Goicoechea Oriol (Articulated Light Train Goicoechea and Oriol - named after the company’s founders). A key structural feature of Talgo trains is the use of lightweight, short, low-height cars connected in a fixed formation with shared single-axle wheelsets located between cars. Each wheel has its own individual axle.