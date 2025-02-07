Upgrade stages of Azerbaijan's Azerpost IT Infrastructure made public (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. IT infrastructure comprises two components: physical infrastructure and software, with the physical infrastructure nearly finalized, while the software update is anticipated to require 3-5 years, Acting Chairman of the Board Isi Mustafayev told Trend.

He observed that the replacement of computers, printers, and equipment, as well as the renewal of network infrastructure and other associated physical infrastructure tasks, is approaching completion. Nonetheless, updating the software within a little timeframe is unfeasible.



He asserts that software operational for 15 years cannot be modified within a single year. Internet banking and mobile banking were formerly integrated into our system.

''We made them separately as modules and disabled this functionality within the existing system. This year, we will develop remittances, account opening, and other functions as a separate module and then disable this functionality within the existing system,'' he emphasized.

Mustafayev emphasized that foreign professionals are participating in the modernization of IT infrastructure as part of the transformation project, noting that their primary perspective favors a micro-modular system over a singular system.

"Therefore, the transition to a micro-modular system is planned to be implemented within 3-5 years for the next date. This is because implementing the existing functionality one by one requires sufficient resources and time to develop a separate module for each of them. In addition, there are many requirements of the Central Bank for financial services. To meet these requirements, there must be integrations and certain improvements in the modules we develop. In addition, along with new modules, improving existing modules also takes some time. Developing a module does not mean the end of the process. There are many other requirements from the Central Bank, clients, etc., so there is always a need to improve these modules. This also requires additional time and resources. That is why these processes take so long," he concluded.

