China's Sun Energy Co. set to build solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan's Batken

Photo: Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Batken region

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 7. Chinese company Sun Energy Co. is set to build a solar power plant in the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Batken region, the plant will be located on a 669.3-hectare plot of land in the village of Ak-Turpak, Kadamjay district. The project will have a capacity of 250 MW and an investment volume of $230 million.

Additionally, solar panels with a capacity of 20 kW have been installed by Sun Energy Co. in the building of the Plenipotentiary Representative’s office in Batken.

A memorandum of cooperation in the energy sector was signed between the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in Batken and Sun Energy Co. during the International Investment Forum "Development of Batken—Development of the Country," held in Batken on October 12, 2024.