Uzbekistan, Japan discuss strengthening strategic partnership, regional co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed deepening the strategic partnership, expanding multifaceted cooperation, and enhancing practical collaboration across various sectors, Trend reports.

the news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation from Japan, headed by Akihisa Nagashima, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan.

During the meeting, it was underscored that Japan views Uzbekistan as a reliable and long-term partner in promoting free and open international cooperation based on the rule of law.

The Japanese government expressed high appreciation for the dynamic development of bilateral relations, which span economic, innovation, energy, industry, infrastructure, and social cooperation. Notable areas of focus include education, cultural exchanges, tourism, labor migration, and fruitful regional collaboration.

President Mirziyoyev called for continued high-level exchanges and mutual visits, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and financial-technical sectors. Both sides also discussed regional cooperation ahead of the upcoming first Central Asia + Japan summit.

In 2024, trade between the two countries grew by 35 percent. The portfolio of projects with leading Japanese companies and banks exceeds $12 billion. Around 100 joint ventures and organizations are successfully operating in Uzbekistan, including the Uzbek-Japanese Center.

