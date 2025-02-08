Uzbekistan shares number of installed POS terminals in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 8. The number of installed POS terminals in Uzbekistan amounted to 426,225 in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) indicates that with a staggering 45,663 POS terminals installed, Uzbekistan's Xalq Bank leads the way.

The National Bank came in second place with 40,121 payment terminals, while Aqrobank trailed closely behind with 36,462 POS terminals in 2024.

The CBU notes that TBC Bank (27) and Bank Saderat Tashkent (27) in Uzbekistan registered the fewest POS terminals.

To note, Uzbekistan actively promotes contactless payment systems, popularizing NFC technology in trade and service outlets across the country and taking measures to provide QR codes meeting the requirements of trade and service outlets nationwide.