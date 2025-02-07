Azerbaijan's NGIC hosts official reception for XII Global Baku Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) hosted an official reception in honor of the upcoming XII Global Baku Forum on February 7, 2025, Trend reports.

The reception was attended by diplomatic representatives from various countries and officials from international organizations based in Azerbaijan.

At the event’s opening, the Secretary-General of the Center, Rovshan Muradov, provided detailed information about the XII Global Baku Forum, which will take place from March 13-15 this year. He spoke about the key topics of the forum, the discussions to be held, and the participants from around the world.

UN High-Level Climate Leader at COP29, MP Nigar Arpadarai, discussed the initiatives held in collaboration with the NGIC during COP29, as well as the Center's contribution to the success of COP29. The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, highlighted the NGIC’s role on the international stage and its close cooperation with UN entities, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing the Center’s global authority. The Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan reiterated the significance of the XII Global Baku Forum and specifically acknowledged the NGIC's leadership in international platforms.

The XII Global Baku Forum (GBF) with the title “Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities” will be held on March 13-15, 2025.

The official portion of the event concluded with the screening of a promotional video for the XII Global Baku Forum.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel