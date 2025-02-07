Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan rail partnership aims to increase freight transportation efficiency

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. Uztemiryulcontainer (a joint-stock company in Uzbekistan that manages the country's railway container transportation) and Kazakhstan's KedenTransService signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The document was signed at a meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan Railways and Kazakhstan Railways to discuss the development of freight transportation.

The memorandum is aimed at utilizing existing logistics opportunities, providing transportation and forwarding services, and launching container block train services.

During the meeting, the parties focused on increasing the volume of railway freight transportation between the two countries, the planning of train formations, and the organization of regular train routes along the China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan corridor.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s main railway transport system handled 73.9 million tons of key cargo in 2024. The volume of freight transported by rail has shown steady growth in recent years.

In 2020, 70.6 million tons of cargo were transported, while in 2021, the figure rose to 72.0 million tons. In 2022, it increased to 73.4 million tons, followed by 73.7 million tons in 2023. The growth rate from 2023 through 2024 reached 100.3 percent, confirming the stable development of railway logistics and the efficiency of cargo transportation.