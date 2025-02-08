Tajikistan's electricity production increases

Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 8. In 2024, Tajikistan’s total electricity production hit 22.427 billion kWh, marking a 3 percent increase, or 567.2 million kWh, compared to 2023, Trend reports, referring to the nation's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The production breakdown is as follows:

Barki Tojik national energy company: 17.415 billion kWh, an increase of 941 million kWh, or 5.7 percent compared to the previous year.

Sangtuda-1 Hydropower Plant: 2.693 billion kWh, an increase of 76.5 million kWh, or 2.9 percent;

Sangtuda-2 HPP : 869.5 million kWh, a decrease of 36.6 million kWh or by 4 percent;

Pamir Energy: 214.1 million kWh, an increase of 8.3 million kWh, or 4 percent;

Rogun HPP : 1.219 billion kWh, a decrease of 424.8 million kWh, or 25.8 percent;

Small hydropower plants: 16 million kWh, a decrease of 2.6 million kWh, or 19.4 percent.

In terms of thermal energy production, Tajikistan cranked out 1.302 million Gcal of thermal energy in 2024, marking a jump of 359,200 Gcal from the previous year.

Tajikistan's electricity generation comprises 92 percent hydropower, six percent hydrocarbons, and two percent from alternative sources. Tajikistan's hydropower potential is projected at 527 billion kWh annually, surpassing the current electricity consumption of Central Asian nations by 300 percent. The foremost project in the country is the Roghun Dam Hydropower Plant, projected to generate 3600 megawatts of energy once completed. The largest operational hydropower plants managed by the state utility Barki Tojik are Nurek (3,000 MW), Sangtuda 2 (670 MW), Baipaza (600 MW), Golovnaya (240 MW), Sangtuda 1 (220 MW), and Qairakkum (126 MW). The majority are undergoing renovation and modification.