Georgian PM to pay visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 8. The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze is set to visit Uzbekistan at the end of February, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Kahramon Yuldashev with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Georgian Embassy in Uzbekistan David Kotaria, and Senior Counselor Irakli Kandelaki

During the meeting, it was noted that the Prime Minister of Georgia is expected to participate at an intergovernmental commission meeting on February 20-22 to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation.

The parties explored opportunities to enhance mutually beneficial collaboration in the agricultural sector, including the launch of joint projects leveraging existing resources.

Discussions focused on the establishment of a joint working group aimed at advancing agricultural cooperation. Key proposals included developing new grape varieties, cultivating and exporting table and industrial grapes, strengthening livestock farming, and implementing an animal identification system. Additionally, the parties emphasized the importance of improving the qualifications of agricultural specialists.

The meeting also highlighted the role of higher education institutions and research centers in the agricultural sector, with both sides recognizing the potential for student and faculty exchanges as well as knowledge-sharing initiatives. The discussions covered sustainable agricultural development, conservation of natural resources, reducing environmental impact, and mitigating the effects of climate change on crops.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the agenda for the upcoming intergovernmental commission meeting during the Georgian Prime Minister’s visit, underscoring the significance of enhancing agricultural ties between the two nations.