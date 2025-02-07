Uzbekistan, Mastercard exploring chances to attract foreign investments into e-systems

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. Uzbekistan and MasterCard are putting their heads together to reel in foreign investments for the nation’s electronic systems and give a leg up to the startup ecosystem, Trend reports.

These topics were discussed during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, Olimjon Umarov and MasterCard’s General Manager for the CIS region Suleyman Sozeri.

The ministry presented investment opportunities and tax incentives available for IT Park residents. Both sides also considered joint educational projects to support digital transformation.

Sozeri pulled back the curtain on MasterCard’s game plan, highlighting the golden opportunities for investment and growth that lie ahead.

At the end of the meeting, both parties expressed appreciation for the productive discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation.

Earlier, General Director of Mastercard in Uzbekistan Denis Filippov said that Mastercard pays great attention to convenience and speed of payments, cybersecurity, and the introduction of innovative solutions.

"We also conduct active informational work. Often, the residents of Uzbekistan perceive our cards exclusively as cards for traveling. We strive to make people aware that Mastercard cards are convenient to use in the country too,” he said.

