BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. As a result of the aggressive war waged by Armenia’s armed forces and illegal armed formations, a total of 925 settlements in Azerbaijan - including 12 cities, 18 settlements, and 895 villages - were occupied for many years, causing significant destruction. The occupation led to damages exceeding 19 billion manats across 37,168 private and state-owned properties, Trend reports.

State Prosecutor Tarana Mamedova made these remarks during today's court hearing on the criminal cases against Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others. The defendants stand accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including the preparation and waging of an aggressive war—genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other offenses.