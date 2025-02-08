Eni shares progress on hybrid renewables-gas project in Kazakhstan's Zhanaozen (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Eni is expanding its clean energy initiatives in Kazakhstan, introducing cutting-edge technologies to enhance sustainability, a source at Eni told Trend.

"Eni operates in Kazakhstan’s renewable sector through Arm Wind, our fully owned subsidiary, with a total installed capacity of 150 MW. Notable projects include the 48 MW Badamsha-1 wind farm, the 48 MW Badamsha-2 wind farm, and the 50 MW solar plant in Turkestan," the company elaborated.

The source continued, "In January 2024, we confirmed our commitment to the innovative 250 MW Hybrid Renewables-Gas Project in Zhanaozen. This project will combine solar and wind energy with gas to stabilize electricity production, addressing the challenges of integrating fluctuating renewables into the grid."

"We are now in the construction phase of this project. This project will bring great value to the Grid by producing stable and balanced electricity, especially in consideration of the fluctuating character of renewables’ power generation and the issue of their integration into the grid. We believe that hybrid projects like these could become key solutions for enhancing grid stability and ensuring energy security in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries," the company added.

At the same time, Eni reiterated its openness to consider cooperation opportunities in the renewables sector in Central Asia, leveraging on the common aspects between the countries.