Eni, Ghana expand energy cooperation, eye future developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama met with Eni’s Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi in Accra to review the company’s operations in the country and explore new opportunities for collaboration, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Descalzi highlighted the success of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, Ghana’s largest private-sector energy investment. Completed ahead of schedule and under budget, the project saw first oil in 2017 and first gas in 2018. The gas produced from OCTP is dedicated entirely to Ghana’s domestic market, providing a stable and reliable energy source and accounting for approximately 70% of the country’s gas production.

Discussions also covered potential short- and medium-term exploration and development opportunities, as well as Eni’s broader plans to support economic diversification in Ghana.

Eni has been active in Ghana since 2009 and operates the OCTP project with a 44.4% stake, alongside partners Vitol (35.6%) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20%). Beyond its energy projects, the company is involved in initiatives focused on training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation, and energy accessibility.