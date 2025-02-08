Uzbekistan, Iran discuss development of bilateral relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 8. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed the nuts and bolts of their bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev and Ambassador of Iran to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Eskandari.

In the meeting, the parties put their heads together to hash out cooperation across the board in political, trade-economic, transport-logistics, cultural-humanitarian, and tourism sectors. They drove home the point about tightening the bonds in these areas to really boost the give-and-take of collaboration.

Additionally, the sides discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events, underscoring their commitment to deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and Iran.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Iran reached $496.6 million in 2024. This is 1.4 percent less compared to the same period last year ($503.6 million in 2023).

Iran has secured a position within the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trading partners, ranking among the top 20 entities in terms of bilateral commerce.

Uzbekistan and Iran have profound cultural and historical connections. Both nations are participants in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Iran and Uzbekistan have formalized bilateral agreements to collaborate in multiple sectors, including agriculture, transportation, oil and gas extraction, construction, medicines, and finance. The two nations have collaborated on terrestrial connections and several collaborative enterprises. Uzbekistan exports several commodities to Iran, including cotton, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, fertilizers, and chemical fibers. Iran exports construction materials, detergents, culinary products, tea, and fruits to Uzbekistan. In 2008, the trade volume between Iran and Uzbekistan surpassed $600 million.

