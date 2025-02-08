Kazakhstan unveils road construction and upgrade roadmap for 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 8. In the new road construction season of 2025, Kazakhstan will begin the construction and repair of 13,000 km of roads, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

In particular, the construction and reconstruction of roads with a total length of 2,200 km, major and medium repairs on 6,600 km, and the repair of local roads on 4,200 km are planned.

The implementation of ongoing projects for the reconstruction of republican roads, started in previous years, will continue. The total length of these roads is about 1,000 km. These include the highways "Kalbatau–Maikapchagai," "Kurty–Konayev," "Kyzylorda–Zhezkazgan," and "Uzynagash–Otar."

At the same time, new projects for the reconstruction of republican roads with a total length of more than 1,000 km will begin. These include the construction and reconstruction of four-lane roads such as "Aktobe – Ulgaysyn," "Karaganda – Zhezkazgan," "Atyrau – Dossor," and "Bypass road of the city of Saryagash."

Special attention will be given to medium repairs on 10,000 km of roads. This year, within the framework of a large-scale project, 6,600 km will be covered, exceeding last year’s figures when repair work covered approximately 5,000 km of republican roads. The medium repair works on republican roads will continue from last year's work on sections totaling 4,000 km, including major projects like "Zhezkazgan–Petropavlovsk," "Karaganda–Ayagoz–Bugaz," "Kandyagash–Shalkar–Irgiz," and others.

In addition, new projects for medium repairs of roads with a total length of 2,600 km will begin this year, including roads such as "Karabutak–Rudny–Kostanay," "Atyrau–Uralsk," and "Astana–Korgalzhyn."

The development of local road infrastructure is also a priority. In the regions, repairs of roads with a total length of 4,200 km are planned.

To note, among the major projects are roads like "Atyrau–Fort-Shevchenko," "Turkestan–Shaulder, and""Chapay–Saykhin," as well as the construction of a road bridge in the city of Semey.