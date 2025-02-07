ACWA Power signs major deals for sustainable water and energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. ACWA Power has announced seven strategic partnerships at its flagship Innovation Days (ID25) event in Riyadh, Trend reports.

The collaborations, with both local and international entities, highlight the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable water and energy solutions.

Key agreements were signed with Saudi Aramco, UK-based Bluewater Bio, global chemical producer Dow, and Hysata, a green hydrogen electrolyser manufacturer. The company also extended its research collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

“Through these partnerships, we are accelerating our efforts to build a resilient and sustainable future by investing in cutting-edge desalination technologies, renewable energy, and green hydrogen solutions,” said Thomas Altmann, EVP of Innovation and New Technology at ACWA Power.

Two of the agreements with Saudi Aramco focus on enhancing renewable energy deployment in Saudi Arabia. One project will improve solar energy forecasting, using big data and machine learning to optimize grid stability. The second will test vanadium flow battery technology for long-duration energy storage, supporting renewable integration, particularly for desalination.

ACWA Power also partnered with Bluewater Bio to test advanced filtration technology in its Saudi desalination projects, and with Dow to evaluate anti-scaling chemicals for more sustainable desalination methods.

A notable partnership with Hysata will demonstrate high-efficiency electrolyser technology for green hydrogen production in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the country's Vision 2030 goals.

Finally, the extended Master Research Agreement with KAUST will continue their joint work on innovative desalination and solar energy solutions. ACWA Power also forged a collaboration with Fraunhofer IMWS, ISC, and IWES to advance renewable energy and hydrogen research.

The event, themed "Innovate for Impact," brought together over 1,000 delegates to explore how innovation can create sustainable value in energy and water sectors.