AZAL offers a 25% discount on all destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is launching a new campaign to make travel more accessible for passengers, Trend reports via AZAL.

"By February 16, 2025, passengers can purchase flight tickets to all international destinations of AZAL with a 25% discount. This offer applies to flights operated until May 31, 2025.

The discount campaign is valid for Economy Budget, Premium Economy, and Business Class fares on regular international flights not applying to taxes and fees.

Note that the campaign does not cover high demand periods, as well as codeshare, charter and domestic flights. The number of discounted tickets is limited.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL. You may download the mobile app via the following link: https://bit.ly/azal-app.

Wishing you delightful flights and unforgettable journeys with AZAL!" said the company.