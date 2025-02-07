Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Guinea-Bissau

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 7. A Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Guinea-Bissau has been signed, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The Joint Communique was signed by Aida Kasymalieva, Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the UN, and Samba Sane, Permanent Representative of Guinea-Bissau to the UN. The Communique takes effect from the date of its signing.

Following the signing ceremony, the parties expressed their mutual intention to develop friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations. They also discussed opportunities for mutual support in electoral bodies.