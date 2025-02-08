Iran breaking ground on new renewable energy units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The construction of 6,600 renewable energy units started today (February 5) in Iran on the instructions of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports via the information portal of the Iranian President.

A relevant event was organized today at the Ministry of Energy of Iran in this regard.

It was noted at the event that 1.6 quadrillion rials (about $2.8 billion) will be spent on the construction of new renewable energy units.

The event also highlighted that 1,546 villages with a population of more than 1.3 million people have been provided with water resources, and a renewable energy power plant capable of producing 323 megawatt hours of electricity has been put into operation. A total of 80 trillion rials (about $140 million) has been invested in this regard.

Furthermore, the event featured the presentation of the Ministry of Energy's 14 megaprojects to reduce electricity shortages and proper utilization of electricity.

To note, Iran's electricity production potential previously stood at 93,455 megawatts. The thermal power plants in Iran have a production potential that hits the ground running at 76,257 megawatts, while the hydroelectric power plants are not far behind with a solid 12,144 megawatts. The retail power plants bring in a respectable 2,485 megawatts, and the renewable power plants add a sprinkle of green with 1,450 megawatts. The Bushehr nuclear power plant holds its own with a potential of 1,020 megawatts, and the diesel units round things out with a modest 408 megawatts.