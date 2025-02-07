Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Armenia hold talks on determining fate of missing persons

Politics Materials 7 February 2025 21:00 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Captive and Missing, Hostage Citizens

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A meeting was held between the representatives of the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the Interdepartmental Commission of the Republic of Armenia on Prisoners of War, Captives, and Missing Persons, focusing on the determination of the fate of missing individuals, Trend reports.

According to the State Commission, the meeting provided an opportunity for discussions on the issue of missing persons, and both sides agreed to continue bilateral talks on the matter.

