UK welcomes Azerbaijan's decision to provide new humanitarian aid to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The British Embassy in Baku welcomes Azerbaijan's shipment of a new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine as a part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance, the diplomatic mission said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

To note, a sum of $1 million in manat equivalent has been allotted for humanitarian aid shipments following the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated February 5, 2025, for the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment produced in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The initial shipment of humanitarian aid includes electrical cables, wires, and transformers. Upon Ukraine's request, these supplies are intended to restore stable power supply to the war-torn territories.

The total amount of aid provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine for rehabilitation and humanitarian purposes exceeded $40 million, owing to the current situation. About 120 transformers and complete transformer stations, around 70 generators, and more than 3.3 million meters of cables and wires were dispatched to Ukraine as electrical equipment by 2025.

