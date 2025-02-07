Nigeria seeks to expand economic ties with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 7. Nigeria is interested in expanding its connections in the mining, IT, and energy sectors with Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alibek Kuantyrov, held a meeting with a Nigerian business delegation led by the representative of the Kingdom of Ife and executive secretary of the Kazakhstan-Nigeria Business Council, Adeniyi Adesoji.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of expanding trade, economic, and investment relations, as well as prospects for cooperation in the mining industry, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT, and energy sectors. Special attention was given to the need to strengthen political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Nigeria. In this context, the meeting between Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in January 2025 at the "Sustainable Development Week" summit in Abu Dhabi was noted.

Alibek Kuantyrov highlighted the high potential for expanding cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that Nigeria could become a catalyst for enhancing Kazakhstan's relations with African countries.

"Kazakhstan and Nigeria have significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors of the economy. We are ready to expand trade relations, jointly develop infrastructure and investment projects, and deepen political dialogue. I am confident that our work in this direction will lead to stronger partnerships and create new opportunities for business and growth in both countries," said the deputy minister.

In turn, Adeniyi Adesoji expressed the Nigerian side's interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation and emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important partner for Nigeria in Central Asia. He expressed confidence that the expansion of economic and investment ties between the two countries will open new opportunities for business, job creation, and technological exchange.

Furthermore, special attention was given to the development of transport infrastructure and logistics, including Kazakhstan's participation in international transport corridors, which could facilitate the development of trade flows between Asia and Africa.

Additionally, the parties discussed an upcoming visit of a Kazakh delegation to Nigeria, scheduled for February 2025. During the visit, meetings with Nigerian government representatives and business circles will be held, and specific cooperation projects in priority sectors will be discussed. The Kazakh side expressed confidence that the visit would be an important step towards strengthening bilateral partnership.

Following the negotiations, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue and intensify cooperation at all levels, including through specialized consultations and business forums.

To note, on January 14, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Development Week summit (ADSW). The presidents discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in trade, economics, transport logistics, energy, and agro-industrial sectors, exchanged views on current international issues, and emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation within multilateral frameworks. Tokayev also invited Tinubu to visit Kazakhstan on an official visit.