Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei hints of frustration in talks with new US administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that negotiations with the US administration are like chasing rainbows—futile and not worth the trouble, and he believes that such moves won't put a dent in the current issues at hand, Trend reports.

Khamenei underscored that the notion of negotiations with Washington being beneficial is just pie in the sky and doesn't hold water in the real world. He recalled the JCPOA agreement, which, despite its conclusion, did not lead to the lifting of sanctions—the US failed to fulfill its obligations.

The Iranian leader noted that it is impossible to engage in dialog with a state that violates the agreements. He also specified that the current US president has torn up the earlier agreements.

He concluded by expressing hope that the Iranian government will be able to alleviate the economic difficulties faced by citizens.

US President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order restoring maximum pressure on Iran. The US President stated that it is hoped that the maximum pressure will not be applied too often. He also remarked that he is ready for a negotiation with Iran's president.

To recall, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20-30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

