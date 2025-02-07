Azerbaijan assigns new responsibilities to its deputy PM - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov has been assigned new responsibilities following amendments made to the decree of October 6, 2016, “On the establishment of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development,” Trend reports.

In this regard, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, Sharifov replaced another Deputy Prime Minister, Ali Ahmadov, as chairman of the above council.

Furthermore, changes were made to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 6, 1995, "On measures to ensure the fulfillment of the commitments made by Azerbaijan under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change".

Additionally, Sharifov replaced Ahmadov as the Chairman of the State Commission and as the Chairman of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Ratings.