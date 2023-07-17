Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund grants soft loan to foster local produce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan has provided a concessional loan to Vitrum LLC, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan has allocated 340,000 manat ($200,000) in concessional loans to Vitrum LLC for a project for the development of the glass industry," the minister said.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund financed 2,726 investment projects in 2022. In total, the Fund has issued concessional loans in the amount of 145.9 million manat ($85.8 million).

According to the Fund, a total of 87.1 million manat ($51.2 million) of the issued loans are for the production of agricultural products, 37.3 million manat ($21.9 million) - for the production and processing of industrial goods, 9.1 million manat ($5.3 million) - for tourism and 12.4 million manat ($7.2 million) - for other industries.